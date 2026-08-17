Three More Detained in Assam Over Social Media Death Threat to CM Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police detained three more persons in connection with an alleged death threat issued against Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media, as the investigation into the case continued.

The latest detainees included Abdul Khaleq, father of the main accused Abdul Mutaleb, his elder brother Abu Taleb and another youth, Rahidul Islam. Police detained the three from Baralimari for questioning.

Earlier, Morigaon Police arrested Abdul Mutaleb from Bhuragaon in Morigaon district after an alleged threatening comment appeared on the Chief Minister’s Facebook page during the live broadcast of his Independence Day programme from Khanapara. In the comment, Mutaleb allegedly threatened to kill Sarma for Rs 1 crore and posted a phone number, asking anyone willing to provide the money to contact him. The comment also reportedly contained a pro-Pakistan slogan and objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister.

Police and security agencies traced the mobile number associated with the comment and found it registered in Mutaleb’s name, following which they arrested him.

Mutaleb was produced before a court in Morigaon, while police continued questioning the three newly detained persons to establish their alleged connection with the case.

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