Toppling Nehru’s Statue: LoP Debabrata Saikia moves PM Modi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing “deep anguish” over the vandalism and toppling of a statue of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Pailapool Chowrangi in Lakhipur, Cachar district.

In his letter, Saikia stated that the incident occurred on February 23 when miscreants allegedly used an excavator to bring down the statue. He claimed that CCTV footage of the act exists and raised serious concern over reports pointing to the involvement of local BJP workers.

Calling the incident an attack on democratic values and political tolerance, the Opposition leader urged the Prime Minister’s Office to ensure a strictly impartial investigation and demanded stern action against the culprits irrespective of political affiliation.

Saikia said that merely reinstalling the statue would not be sufficient unless a comprehensive police probe is conducted to bring those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged demolition of a statue of Nehru, terming the incident a “direct insult to the nation and its democratic values.”

