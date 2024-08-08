Traffic alert: Avoid areas prone to flash floods

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police has issued an advisory to the general public not to visit certain roads prone to waterlogging when there is heavy rainfall. People are advised to avoid roads like Rukminigaon, PIBCO point on GS Road; Juripar, Panzabari; Survey-Beltola Road; Zoo Road; Hatigaon Road; SFS School in Satgaon; GNB Road; Boripara; Boragaon on NH; Chandmari and Commerce College Point.

Additionally, police have issued a traffic alert for Hatigaon Road near Little Flower School due to waterlogging in the area. Citizens are advised to avoid using the road for the time being to prevent congestion and ensure safety.

Also, commuters are advised to exercise caution and avoid the Jorabat stretch of the National Highway due to severe waterlogging, which is causing significant slowdowns in traffic flow. Heavy rains in the afternoon on Wednesday inundated several areas in Guwahati, leading to traffic congestion.

In his social media handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Guwahati is experiencing another round of heavy rain. We request everyone to stay indoors and avoid using vehicles unless absolutely necessary. Accordingly, please avoid vehicular movement towards the downtown hospital areas on GS Road.”

For any traffic-related query, citizens may contact the Traffic Control Room at the following phone numbers: Traffic Control Room: +91 3612730989 +91 6026176755 +91 6901269006.

Also Read: Time has come to deal with waterlogging in Guwahati: High Court (sentinelassam.com)