Traffic restrictions during PM Narendra Modi’s Guwahati visit

Guwahati: In view of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Guwahati on February 3 and 4, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued restrictions on vehicular movement in a few locations in the city. The following are restrictions issued:

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above has been restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 2 PM to 11 PM on February 3, 2024, and from 4 AM to 6 PM on February 4, 2024. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above has been restricted on G.S. Road, Panjabari Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road, AT Road, and DG Road from 2 PM to 10 PM on February 3, 2024.

Similarly, plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above has been restricted on G.S. Road, Panjabari Road, Sixmile-Narengi Road, Tripura (Gali) Road, Beltola Bazar Road, and Beltola-Basistha Road from 5 AM to 6 PM on February 4, 2024.

The movement of ASTC buses and city buses will be regulated depending on the traffic scenario of the city mentioned in the statement. There will be no restrictions on the movement of emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, etc. on February 3 and 4, 2024.