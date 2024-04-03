Training of election officials to be held on April 8 in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has announced that the training of election officials on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be carried out on April 8 at the PWD Convention Centre in Ganeshguri. The training starts at 10:30 a.m. and aims to train the officials in the handling and commissioning of the EVMs to be used in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Ahead of this training, another orientation programme on EVM commissioning will be organized at 2:30 p.m. on April 5 at the conference hall of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner's office. A training programme for the microobservers will also take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the same day at the same location regarding their role in overseeing the electoral process at the voting stations.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: Every voter in the state to be provided Voter Information Slip (sentinelassam.com)