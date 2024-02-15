Training program organised on Soil Investigation for River Engineering Works in Guwahati

Guwahati: Under the orders of the Secretary, DoWR, RD& GR Govt. of India, the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), New Delhi and the North Eastern Hydraulic & Allied Research Institute (NEHARI), an arm of Brahmaputra Board, Guwahati, Assam organised a three days training course on ‘Soil Investigation on River Engineering Works’ recently at NEHARI, Guwhati, Assam for the engineers of the Northeast Region of the country working in the water resource sector. The training program was focused on the topic of Soil Investigation for River Engineering Works.

The three-day training program featured a series of laboratory demonstrations and practical sessions aimed to enhance the skill and understating of the participants in soil investigation works. One of the highlights of the workshop was the hands-on demonstration of various soil laboratory tests of soil samples. Various tests conducted in the lab included Grain Size Analysis, Atterberg’s Limits, One Dimensional Consolidation test, Lab Permeability test, Specific Gravity test, Triaxial Shear Strength test, Direct Shear test etc.

Field investigations were also a key feature of the training, where participants participated actively in learning and using the equipment such as the Standard Penetration Test (SPT), Collection of Undisturbed Soil Samples and the determination of Density by Core Cutter test, Sealing the undisturbed soil samples with wax and field method for determining the moisture content of the soil. All the demonstration of field tests and hands-on training provided engineers with a comprehensive understanding of soil properties and behaviour.

The training program also featured lectures on advanced topics such as geosynthetics and theoretical aspects of soil testing relevant to civil engineering practices. These sessions aimed to equip participants with theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary for effective soil investigation in river engineering projects. The training session benefitted greatly from the expertise and experience of distinguished faculty members from CSMRS, Dr. Manish Gupta, Scientist ‘E’, Shri Shahid Noor, Scientist ‘D’ and Satyajit Roy, Scientist ‘C’,. Their deep understanding and practical insights guided participants through various soil investigation techniques both in the fields well as in a laboratory, enhancing their skills and proficiency. Additionally, Dr Manish Gupta, Scientist ‘E’ delivered the lecture on advanced materials used in the water resources sector enriching the learning experience with their extensive knowledge and scholarly contributions.

An overview of renovated laboratory facilities at NEHARI was also provided to the participants by Er. Ranjit Deka, Director, NEHARI, Brahmaputra Board. All the trainees lauded the training program for its hands-on approach and comprehensive coverage of essential topics. They expressed gratitude to the CSMRS and NEHARI, Brahmaputra Board for organizing such a valuable training program, which is expected to enhance their capabilities in the water resource sector significantly.

