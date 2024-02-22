Transport Department of Assam warns of action against vehicles with pending taxes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Transport Department of Assam has called on the citizens to clear their pending tax payments, warning that failure to do so will lead to officials coming to the houses of the defaulters and enforcing punitive measures.

Mentioning that the applicable taxes of more than 10,000 vehicles plying in the city are still pending, the office of the District Transport Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan District warned the defaulters of dire consequences, including visits by the department’s officials to the documented addresses if the due taxes are not realised. It was also stated that the details of such defaulters would be made public in the days to come.

Stating that the role of every vehicle owner is very important for contribution towards the development of the state, Assistant Transport Commissioner Gautam Das said that from the ancient days, taxes were collected for the maintenance of public amenities and that responsible citizens pay the necessary taxes as fixed by the authorities. He also stated that the timely payment of taxes is essential for the development of the state as well as the nation and that vehicle owners should feel proud of contributing towards the nation’s development, while at the same time warning that breaking the law inevitably invites trouble.

Calling on the citizens to make the necessary payments in time and to keep the necessary documents handy, the officer mentioned that several departments are keeping an eye on such defaulters, and operations are being carried out regularly. Adding to that, special operation teams will be deployed in Fancy Bazar, Adabari, Athgoan, Ganeshguri, Chandmari, Basistha Chariali, Chandrapur, Lokhra, Jalukbari, Bharalu, Pandu, Paltan Bazar, Khanapara, Narengi, Azara, Dharapur, Jorabat, Khetri, etc. to identify such vehicles and visit the homes of the owners of defaulting private or commercial vehicles if necessary. He also warned that if the taxes are not cleared by February 29, apart from levying a fine, the department will be forced to revoke the registration and send the necessary vehicles for scraping under Section 109A of the Assam Motor Vehicles Act of 2003.

