Tribute to our Grandma Runumi Phukan (Hira Aita)

In Assam we call our grandmother, “Aita”. Across many Indian languages, “Aai” means mother. To me, Hira Aita embodied both, she was not only a grandmother, but a gentle motherly presence and a dear friend. She was always very proud of my achievements and was always there for me. As her first grandchild, she often told me that on the night I was born, she slept in the same hospital room where I was kept, watching over me the entire night. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to be by her side when she was at the hospital during her final days, yet her words continued to echo in my mind.

In my most difficult moments, Hira Aita was the one who remained unfailingly optimistic.

She would often say in Assamese, “Sob bhaal hobo, mur kotha tu mile ne nai, sai thakiba,” assuring me that everything would be alright and that I would see her words come true. And, in time, things invariably did.

Her life was anchored in a deep faith in God, and through her, I learned much about Hindu scriptures, traditions, and rituals. While my grandfather often worried about the smallest of things, Aita found something positive in every aspect of life. Her outlook towards life is something others can learn from. Aita’s love for folk and classical music led her to become an accomplished singer with All India Radio in Dibrugarh and later Guwahati, captivating audiences across Assam for over three decades and leaving a lasting cultural legacy. Beyond music, Aita was deeply admired for her exceptional culinary skills.

Cooking was an expression of her love and creativity, and she took great joy in experimenting with traditional recipes while perfecting family favourites.

Her kitchen at our Jorpukhuri house was a place of warmth and generosity, and I will forever miss the many snacks she lovingly prepared for me, especially her malpuas, her delightful chocolate soufflé, and the “nimkis” she never forgot to pack for me.

Anyone who knew her would agree that she was deeply family-oriented and a central pillar of both the Phukan and Sarma families. She was profoundly affected by the loss of her loved ones, first her father, soon after she entered the Phukan family as a young bride, and later her sisters, Alikon (Jethai Aita), Mamoni (Mahi Aita), and her Borbaidew (Jethai Aita) whom she cherished deeply.

Her bond with my grandfather was especially strong, and his passing in 2024 had a lasting impact on her mind and body, from which she was never able to fully recover.

Much like Dada, Aita always reminded me how I was the only girl among her grandchildren.

She would often tell me stories of her childhood in Jorhat, her adventures in tea gardens and her training in Hindustani classical music.Her background perhaps influenced me as well to learn music.

Aita would encourage me to do riyaaz, palatas (melodic patterns in Indian classic music) and raagas.

We will miss Aita, but take comfort in the fact she is now at peace.

As we reflect on her life, we realize how we have imbibed many of her qualities. Her presence will never truly leave us, she lives on in our memories, our values, and forever a part of who we are.

Jonty (Bhairav) and Kamakshi, grandchildren

