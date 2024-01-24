Triennial convention of All Assam Tribal Sangha from January 27

Guwahati: The 39th triennial general convention of the All Assam Tribal Sangha is scheduled to take place with a three-day schedule from January 27.

Making the announcement, the secretary general of the organisation, Aditya Khakhlari mentioned that 30 representatives each from the 53 regional committees of the organisation will be participating in this convention. He also mentioned that several topics will be discussed during this meeting, including the Gauhati High Court’s ruling regarding PIL number 78/2012 saying that the Assam Government must evict illegal encroachers and illegal industries from the tribal lands and implement the Forest Rights Act of 2006 to give land rights to the forest dwellers alongside the survey of the ST majority villages and granting of land rights to the deserving people, stated a press release.