TRIFED hosts “Birsa Lives in New Bharat” awareness programme in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: As part of the celebrations of “Janjatiya Garima Utsav – Celebrating 12 Years of the Vikshit Bharat Journey”, the TRIFED Regional Office, NER, Guwahati organised an awareness and display programme at NERIM Group of Institutions, Khanapara, Guwahati, under the theme “Birsa Lives in New Bharat”. The event was attended by faculty members and students, including tribal students. The awareness programme, which focused on highlighting tribal heritage, displaying regional products, showcasing success stories of regional tribal artisans and entrepreneurship initiatives undertaken by TRIFED, was well received by the participants. Participants appreciated TRIFED for organising the event and expressed their desire for more such interactions in the future, stated press release.

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