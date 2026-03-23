Guwahati

Trinamool Congress Releases Second Candidate List for Assam Assembly Election 2026

The AITC has named seven more candidates for the Assam Assembly polls, while withdrawing its earlier nominee for the Chamaria seat.
Trinamool Congress
Published on

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026, fielding seven nominees across constituencies ranging from Guwahati Central to Karimganj South.

The party had previously released its first list of 17 candidates on March 20.

Also Read: Assam: Trinamool Congress Holds Party Meeting in Nagaon

The seven candidates named in the AITC's second list are:

  • Sherman Ali Ahmed — Mandia

  • Rojy Ahmed (Funu Das) — Hajo–Sualkuchi (SC)

  • Avijit Mazumdar — Guwahati Central

  • Inus Kumar Kandapan — Chabua–Lahowal

  • Paresh Borah — Mariani

  • Parimal Ranjan Roy — Karimganj North

  • Aziz Ahmed Khan (Ranu Khan) — Karimganj South

Alongside the new list, the AITC has withdrawn the candidature of Dulu Ahmed, who had earlier been fielded from the Chamaria constituency.

Trinamool Congress
Second List

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com