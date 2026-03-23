Trinamool Congress Releases Second Candidate List for Assam Assembly Election 2026

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026, fielding seven nominees across constituencies ranging from Guwahati Central to Karimganj South.
The party had previously released its first list of 17 candidates on March 20.
Also Read: Assam: Trinamool Congress Holds Party Meeting in Nagaon
The seven candidates named in the AITC's second list are:
Sherman Ali Ahmed — Mandia
Rojy Ahmed (Funu Das) — Hajo–Sualkuchi (SC)
Avijit Mazumdar — Guwahati Central
Inus Kumar Kandapan — Chabua–Lahowal
Paresh Borah — Mariani
Parimal Ranjan Roy — Karimganj North
Aziz Ahmed Khan (Ranu Khan) — Karimganj South
Alongside the new list, the AITC has withdrawn the candidature of Dulu Ahmed, who had earlier been fielded from the Chamaria constituency.