Trio Arrested in Guwahati for Burglary and Receiving Stolen Goods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station solved a burglary case following the arrest of two habitual offenders and the receiver of the stolen property. Police apprehended Gopal Rai and Rajib Das in connection with the theft. During the course of investigation, the team also arrested Iman Hussain from Fancy Bazar for allegedly receiving the stolen goods. A search led to the recovery and seizure of two stolen AC outdoor copper pipes, copper wires weighing around five kilograms, 12 curved iron rods and 22 vehicle spring pattis made of iron.

Also Read: Man-elephant conflict: Workshop focuses on community-led solutions