Tripura: BSF personnel among 3 held with brown sugar

AGARTALA: Tripura Police arrested three individuals, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, for allegedly possessing brown sugar worth around Rs 5 lakh. The arrests were made late Wednesday night during a joint operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Tripura Police.

Officials said the operation was carried out following a tip-off regarding the transportation of narcotics. During the raid, three suspects - Sajiul Islam (22) and Farid Akhter (23) from Assam, and Salim Uddin (36), a BSF personnel posted with the 122nd Battalion at Santirbazar in South Tripura district - were apprehended. (Agencies)

Also Read: Assam: BSF under Guwahati Frontier Seizes Yaba Tablets, Brown Sugar