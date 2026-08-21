Two drug peddlers arrested with heroin in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate operations in Guwahati and recovered a total of 17 vials of heroin, police said. A team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested Kadam Ali, 24, near GMC Colony after acting on intelligence inputs. Police recovered 10 vials of heroin weighing 12.19 grams and Rs 1,150 in cash from his possession. In a separate operation, a team from Panbazar Police Station arrested Rajibul Rahman of Barpeta near the No. 3 Railway Gate. Police recovered seven vials of heroin weighing 9.16 grams from him. Legal action has been initiated in both cases.

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