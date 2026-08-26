Two drug peddlers held with heroin worth Rs 2.33 crore at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two persons were apprehended with 1.168 kg of suspected heroin, valued at around Rs 2.33 crore, during a joint operation by the CPDS/RPF/Guwahati and NCB/Guwahati at Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday. The operation was conducted on Train No. 15960 Kamrup Express. During checking of coach A-2, personnel intercepted two passengers travelling on berths 17 and 18 and found four packets of suspected heroin concealed in their baggage. The accused were identified as Azabur Rahman, 22, of Karimganj district, and Sahajahan Ali, 18, also from Karimganj district. The four packets weighed 292 grams, 289 grams, 310 grams and 277 grams, respectively, totalling 1.168 kg. The suspected heroin was seized by the NCB, Guwahati, following prescribed procedures.

The NCB registered Case No. 10/2026 under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act on August 25. The seized substance was valued at approximately Rs 2,33,60,000.

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