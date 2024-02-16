Two girls missing on Saraswati Puja rescued in Nalbari district of Assam

Staff Reporter,

Guwahati: Following a speedy investigation, Assam Police on Thursday was able to rescue the two school-going girls who had gone missing from Noonmati on Wednesday from Tihu in the Nalbari district of Assam.

According to sources, both girls are students of the Panchadeep Jatiya Vidyalaya in Noonmati and they had gone missing after coming out to attend Saraswati Puja. The duo had reportedly messaged a friend of theirs mentioning that they had eloped on their free will and would return home after gaining success in 5 years. They had also asked the media and police to stay away and not try to track them. However, the police pursued the case and were successful in tracking them down and rescuing them safely.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that one more girl from Number 2 Bapuji Nagar had gone missing on the same day and a complaint was lodged at the Noonmati Police station regarding the incident and Case Number 27/24 under section 366 of IPC was registered.

Also Read: Missing Minor Girl From Bhopal Found In Guwahati