Two held for vehicle theft, stolen motorcycle recovered in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested two alleged vehicle lifters and recovered a stolen scooter during an operation carried out by Fatasil Ambari Police Station. The accused were identified as Rohit Das (19) of Bhangagarh and Bishal Acharjee (23) of Gorchuk. Police apprehended the duo after recovering a stolen Honda Activa scooter bearing registration number AS01 BJ 8010 from their possession. Police initiated legal proceedings against both accused and launched further investigation into the case. In a separate development, personnel of the Fancy Bazar Outpost recovered a motorcycle that had earlier been reported missing. After completing the required verification and legal formalities, the recovered motorcycle bearing registration number AS01 DT 8747 was handed over to its rightful owner.

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