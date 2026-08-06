Two Mukalmua residents held in Guwahati raid with heroin, codeine-based cough syrup seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint team of the Special Operations Group (West Guwahati Police District) and Azara Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid at a shop in Mojoli and seized heroin and codeine-based cough syrup. The arrested two accused were identified as Tiloka Kalita (40) and Debajit Kalita (29), both residents of Mukalmua. During the operation, police recovered 15 vials of heroin weighing 20 grams and 15 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride syrup weighing a total of 1,999 grams. The seized contraband was taken into police custody. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

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