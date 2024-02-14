Two peddlers arrested; 35.5 gm of heroin seized in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Carrying out a raid by STF at Khanapra under Dispur Police station jurisdiction under the jurisdiction of STF, Assam and two habitual drug peddlers have been apprehended. The following items were also recovered during the operations: 25 vials containing 35.5 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 9200 in cash, 3 mobile phones, one lighter, one headphone, etc.

Krishna Nath, aged 28 years, and Bani Nath, aged 28 years, belonging to Bhagavatpur under Dispur PS, were identified as the peddlers.

Also read: Major drug bust in Jorabat: STF of Assam apprehends suspected heroin peddler