Two-wheeler lifter apprehended in Kamrup Metro

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In connection with Azara Police Station Case number 203/2023 under Section 379 IPC, a two-wheeler lifter, namely Hemanta Kumar, aged 28 years and a resident of Gargara, Hirapara, under the Palashbari police station of the Kamrup Metropolitan District, was apprehended.

A stolen Hero Glamour motorcycle bearing registration number AS 19 G 9698 was also recovered from the possession of Hemanta Kumar. He was then produced before the court, requesting police remand in connection with the case. It can be noted that previously, two crimes against property cases had already been filed against him, and charge sheets had been filed.

