Two women injured after falling into open drain in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident that raised serious concerns about civic safety, two women fell into an open drain in broad daylight in Guwahati on Friday. According to eyewitnesses, the victims were walking along the roadside when a portion of the drain covering suddenly gave way, causing them to plunge into the drain below.

Local residents rushed to help and managed to pull the women out. They reportedly sustained minor injuries but were left shaken by the ordeal.

Angry residents blamed the condition of the drain covers for the incident. "These drain boards put up by the government are mostly weak, wobbly and tend to collapse when a person steps on them. This is happening in many places in the city. Forget new development, even the existing infrastructure is badly maintained by this government," said a resident, expressing frustration over the recurring issue.

Several areas in Guwahati have long faced problems related to poorly maintained drainage systems, with citizens repeatedly urging the authorities to take corrective measures. The latest incident has renewed demands for immediate inspection and replacement of unsafe drain covers to prevent further accidents.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

