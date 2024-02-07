Two-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual offences in Kamrup (M)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Judge (POCSO), Kamrup Metropolitan, has sentenced accused Noni Gopal Debnath to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 506 of the IPC and two years of RI and a fine of Rs 5,000, along with three months of simple imprisonment under Section 12 of the POCSO Act 2012, adding that both sentences are to be carried out concurrently.

The case was filed based on an FIR filed by the mother of the victim at the Fatasil Ambari Police Station on June 9. It mentioned that the accused had been torturing his wife mentally and physically since their marriage. He attempted to marry her second daughter. In the absence of the mother, the accused attempted to commit sexual assault upon her daughter (victim) and also threatened them with dire consequences.

