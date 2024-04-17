Unidentified body of youth found from drain near Nayanpur in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The unidentified body of a youth was recovered from a drain in Guwahati, triggering suspense among the residents of the locality. The incident took place in Hastinapur, near Nayanpur in Ganeshguri, in Guwahati.

The local people informed Dispur Police regarding the development. They reached the spot to recover the body and sent it for a postmortem at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. While the local public was of the opinion that foul play was involved in the incident, the police mentioned that the victim could have slipped and fallen into the drain, leading to his demise.

The post-mortem is expected to reveal the cause of death of the individual. However, no information has been uncovered regarding the identity of the person.

