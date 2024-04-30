Unidentified body of youth recovered from a drain in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The dead body of an unidentified youth was recovered from a drain in Noonmati of Guwahati on Monday morning in a decomposed state. The body was recovered from a drain in the Nepali Chowk locality. Noonmati Police arrived at the location and took control of the situation. The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

