Unidentified Elderly Man Killed by Train Near Panikhaiti Railway Station in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified man was killed after being run over by a train near Panikhaiti railway station in Guwahati on Thursday. Following reports from eyewitnesses, Railway Police reached the spot and recovered the body of a man estimated to be around 65 years of age. The body was subsequently sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

According to information available, the accident occurred while the individual was crossing the railway track. A speeding uphill-bound BG Express train reportedly dragged him for around ten metres. The body was found in a mutilated condition.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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