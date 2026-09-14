Unidentified Man’s Body Found Near Bora Service in Guwahati, Police Seek Public Help

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Paltan Bazaar Police recovered the body of an unidentified male from Somnath Bora Path, near the Bora Service area in Guwahati.

According to police sources, the deceased is of around 51 years old, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a swarthy complexion. At the time of recovery, he was wearing maroon track pants and a black-and-white checkered shirt.

The police have preserved the body at a local morgue for identification and completion of necessary legal formalities. Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the identity of the deceased or any missing person matching this description to contact Paltan Bazaar Police Station immediately.

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