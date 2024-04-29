Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take part in road show in Guwahati city today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati in the afternoon tomorrow and take part in a road show in Guwahati in favour of the BJP's Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency candidate, Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Amit Shah is set to hold a road show that will be held from the Cycle Factory to the Lalganesh area of Guwahati on April 29."

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said, "We are ready for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's road show in Guwahati. We expect that one lakh to one-and-a-half lakh people will gather at the road show."

The Guwahati Lok Sabha poll is slated to be held on May 7 in the third phase.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup (M) District administration has declared no-drone, no-firecracker, and on-fly zones in certain areas of the city in view of Shah's visit. The areas, according to the order, are LGBI Airport to Jalukbari to Maligaon, Cycle Factory to Lalganesh.

According to party sources, the road show will begin at 4.30 p.m.

