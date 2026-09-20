Vaishnav Mahasabha Urges Assam to Strengthen Social Harmony and Moral Values

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Metropolitan District Vaidik Vaishnav Mahasabha has called for stronger bonds of harmony among different communities and urged people to work towards building a united Assam.

In a statement, the organisation said Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Sri Sri Haridev, Sri Sri Damodardeva and Sri Sri Madhabdev had propagated ideals of unity and harmony and envisioned a greater Assam based on solidarity. It said cultural figures including Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Natasurya Phani Sarma, Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbarua, Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Mamoni Raisom Goswami had also promoted similar ideals through their creative works.

Mahasabha general secretary Dipak Sharma said people should strengthen social harmony instead of engaging in divisive practices. He urged elders to guide the younger generation towards a "pure and positive" path through their actions.

Sharma also appealed to political leaders to refrain from unwarranted criticism of respected elders and distinguished personalities for political interests. He stressed the importance of remaining connected to one's roots and avoiding actions that could mislead others.

The Mahasabha expressed hope that the State government would encourage positive thinking and strengthen moral values among the people of Assam.

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