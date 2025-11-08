Vande Mataram will continue to guide us to serve the nation: Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the year-long nationwide celebrations to mark 150 years of India's national song, "Vande Mataram", a timeless symbol of unity, sacrifice and love for the Motherland. Joining the event virtually, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal led the commemorative celebrations with officials, staff and dignitaries of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at the Maritime Skill Development Centre, Gorchuk, in Guwahati.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation today proudly celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram and remembers with reverence the great writer and lyricist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Through this national song, he not only united the people of India but also inspired patriotism that strengthened the freedom struggle. This immortal song will continue to guide us in our service to the nation and inspire future generations to revere, devote, and dedicate themselves to Maa Bharati."

The Union Minister further added, "It is unfortunate that the Congress party has, since the beginning, opposed this great song and, time and again, spoken against the very idea of the nation. If they truly believed in patriotism, they would have embraced Vande Mataram wholeheartedly. Even today, the party's actions in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh against this national song are condemnable. May wisdom prevail upon them."

Sonowal said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, crores of Indians have come together with a single goal-to make India a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). "As we move ahead in the Amrit Kaal, our collective mission is to establish India among the leading developed nations of the world," he said. (PIB)

