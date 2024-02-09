Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban)-2nd phase starts in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of the country, the 2nd Phase of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban) has started in Assam on Thursday in Kharghuli, Guwahati. Mrigen sarania, Mayor of Guwahati city was present in the occasion. In the 2nd Phase, 4 vans will cover the cities of Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat and Tinsukia in the coming 20 days.

Commenting on the significance of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), Mayor, Mrigen Sarania said, “The purpose of the Yatra is to aware the public about various government welfare schemes like Ujjwala, SVANidhi, Ayushman Bharat and many more. The yatra has touched millions of life across the country. This journey has brought together government organizations, community leaders and social workers to share innovative ideas to transform lives at the grass root level.”

He further added, “Under the vision and leadership of PM Modi, we are able to achieve a landmark where every citizen can thrive to be a better individual in every sense. Today, our country is rapidly growing towards a thriving, empowered and inclusive India”

Jonmoni Deka, Councillor Pranab Dutta Goswami, Joint Commissioner, GMC, Manash Jyoti Malakar, Assistant commissioner, GMC, and Bhaskarjyoti Das, social worker were also present in the meeting. More than 500 people participated in the event.

The 1st phase was completed in Assam on January 31 and it garnered a huge response from the public. 154 urban event locations were covered and 2,02,545 people attended the 1st phase of VBSY (Urban).

Many beneficiaries also shared their success stories after availing benefits of schemes like PM SVANnidhi Yojana in today’s programme. Health camps were also set up where Ayushman cards were distributed among the public. A pledge on Viksit Bharat was also taken by the public led by the Mayor, stated a press release.

