Waterlogging on Guwahati–Shillong Road forces diversions, commuters urged to follow advisories

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Traffic movement along the Guwahati–Shillong road was disrupted on Sunday after severe waterlogging at 9th Mile and 10th Mile prompted the traffic police to impose temporary diversions for light motor vehicles (LMVs).

According to the authorities, incoming LMVs heading towards the city are being diverted at Digaru, while vehicles travelling out of Guwahati are being diverted at the Koinadhara point.

Authorities have advised motorists leaving the city to use the Narengi route as an alternative until the waterlogged stretches become motorable. Traffic personnel have been deployed at key diversion points to regulate vehicular movement and assist commuters.

The diversions were introduced to ease congestion and ensure motorists’ safety as continuous rainfall led to water accumulation along the affected stretches of the highway. Commuters have been urged to plan their journeys accordingly, follow traffic advisories and cooperate with police personnel on duty.

The traffic police said the diversions will remain in force until the water recedes and normal vehicular movement can be safely restored.

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