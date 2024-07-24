Weakness of government reflected in budget: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today as frustrating.

In his social media handle for the INC, the MP uploaded a video wherein he said, "The weakness and unrest of the government have been reflected in the Union Budget. The budget has excessively given undue importance to states and two political parties. The government is out to save its power at the center. The budget has nothing for farmers, the middle class, or the unemployed. The industrialists who extend donations to the BJP got sops that were meant to benefit them. This is a save-chair and make-industrialist-richer budget."

