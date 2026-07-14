Web Gamers Quit Slow-Loading Apps as Browser Play Gains Ground on Social Media: Study

GUWAHATI: A new industry study has found that people who play games inside a web browser are quick to abandon titles that are slow to start, and are giving browser gaming a growing share of the time they once spent elsewhere online. The findings come from the 2026 State of Web Gaming Report, based on surveys of 2,000 weekly web gamers and 400 game developers across the United States and the United Kingdom, carried out in May 2026 by the independent, MRS-certified agency Atomik Research.

Friction was one of the clearest signals in the consumer data. The report found that 46% of web gamers had stopped playing a mobile game because it took too long to open or load, while 28% had walked away from a mobile app because its download size was too large. Patience ran only a little longer on computers and consoles, where 32% had quit a game over how long it took to start.

The study also recorded a shift in how browser play sits alongside social media. Seven in 10 respondents said the time they spend on web games relative to social media is either stable or rising, with 28% reporting an outright increase. Among the most frequent players, those who return multiple times a day, that share climbed to 34%.

The report's author, veteran games journalist Will Freeman, has argued that a large and highly engaged audience for the format has gone strikingly unnoticed by the wider industry. His findings were reported across games-industry trade press, including the outlet MCV/DEVELOP, which framed the study as a reset of how browser gaming is understood.

Play also proved more social than the format's casual reputation suggests. The survey found that 54% of players game with a friend or family member often or very often, and 51% had played a web title built around an internet trend or meme.

The research was commissioned by web gaming platform Poki and carried out independently, and it arrived as growth cooled elsewhere in the business; the report notes that consumer spending on consoles through 2025 stood just 2.3% above its 2020 high, even as interest in browser games rose.

The survey covered players in the United States and the United Kingdom, but its questions about how and why people play travel well beyond those two markets. India already ranks among the world's largest online gaming markets, giving the behaviour the report describes a vast potential audience.

For an industry that has long treated browser games as a relic of the 2000s, the data points the other way. The report describes players who return often and rate the format highly, alongside a growing group of developers now preparing to meet them there.