Week-long residential yoga training camp concludes at Hojai’s Gitashram

Guwahati: The Charaideo Education and Welfare Trust, in collaboration with the Pragati Socio-Cultural and Welfare Trust and with support of the Satya Sanatan Vedic Mission and Yoga Gurukul Assam, organized a seven-day residential yoga training camp. This camp, aimed at imparting cultural, spiritual, and traditional knowledge amongst the tea community of Assam, concluded yesterday.

The training programme, held at Hojai’s Gitashram, saw participation from 37 students across seven districts of Assam. Throughout the training, students elegantly and meticulously learned about ancient Indian culture, yoga, Ayurveda, and Vedic rituals. Young individuals aged between 18 and 30 participated in this training camp, where four yoga instructors from Yoga Gurukul Assam provided Yoga Madhuryam training. They were Professor Bhaveshwar Goswami, Yogendra Borgohain, Pranab Mech, and Sumangal Chakma. Dr. Himanshu Buzarbaruah, Dr. Jayanta Barman, and Dr. Diganth Kakati from Yoga Gurukul Assam taught about Ayurveda. Six distinguished Vedic scholars, led by Acharya Santosh Kumar Shastri from All India Dayananda Svasram Sangh, conducted Vedic lessons, upanayana ceremonies, and rituals like homa-yajnas.

On the first day of the training camp, the Yoga Madhuryam book was unveiled. Notable figures from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Kshetriya Pracharak Ullasji Kulkarni, and Saha-Kshetriya Pracharak Bashishtha Buzar Baruah officiated the unveiling of the book, which was then taught to the students as part of their curriculum during the seven-day camp. The compilers of the book, Professor Bhaveshwar Goswami and Dr. Dhananjay Chutia, prepared it in a simple and straightforward language for both men and women interested in practising yoga.

Professor Dr. Harikumar Pallathadka, Vice Chancellor of Manipur International University, attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest, where certificates were distributed to all participating students.

