Who killed Ringky? NGOs seek justice for death of pet

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A few NGOs: Purr Paws, Pashu Pakshi Suraksha Samiti, Anaajoree, and Street Animal Welfare (SAW) raised the demand for a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of 'Ringky', a female dog, that was under the custody of People For Animals (PFA) that had confiscated it when its owner Anita was not in her residence.

Speaking to the media today, the office bearers of the NGOs and Anita alleged that people from PFA had confiscated 'Ringky' in vengeance as its owner, Anita, refused to budge under pressure from the PPAMS Housing Society to allow it to install a transformer in front of her house. They alleged that the PFA came to the scene following a complaint lodged by the PPAMS Housing Society and took 'Ringky' when its owner was away. PFA even did not inform Anita of their visit to her house, they alleged.

According to the office bearers of the NGOs and the owner of 'Ringky', a team from the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Kamrup, also came to the scene but did not meet Anita. "The PFA forced their way into Anita's (Ringky's owner's) house in her presence. Anita was not informed in advance of their inspection. The SPCA did not meet Ringky's owner, nor did they adhere to standard procedures by not waiting for her arrival. The SPCA Kamrup team, lacking experience, later produced an inadequate report. Indira Amma, chairman of PFA, Guwahati, with assistance from Paltan Bazaar police, went to seize the dog with the help of the inadequate report produced by SPCA, Kamrup, without having any written authorised permission from a magistrate. Anita then reached out to Nandini Baruah (founder, Purr Paws Foundation) and Mallika Sharma (coordinator, Pashu Pakshi Suraksha Samiti). Subsequently, they visited Paltan Bazar Police Station, but the police refused to register any FIR and also appealed to SPCA, Kamrup officials for assistance in retrieving the dog. SPCA mentioned in front of Nandini Baruah and Milin Dutta (founder, Anaajoree) that they were not rightfully present during the confiscation of Ringky, and their involvement was only until making the report. SPCA Kamrup also mentioned that they did not ask PFA to confiscate the dog. Anita, the owner of Rngky, sent prayer emails to Maneka Gandhi's office and went personally to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, but nothing worked in her favour. Furthermore, they requested Indira Amma (chairperson, PFA, Guwahati) to return the dog, but their pleas were disregarded. Tragically, due to negligence, Ringky succumbed to her unfortunate circumstances," the representative of the NGOs said.

The NGOs now raised their demand for justice for Ringky and emphasised the necessity of preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future, particularly concerning the treatment of street and pet animals. They held PFA accountable for the death of the animal.

Anita is now seeking legal help to ensure justice for Ringky.

