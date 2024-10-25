Wild elephant attack claims one life on the outskirts of Guwahati city

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident occurred in Rani, on the outskirts of Guwahati city, when a wild elephant attacked and killed a man on a busy main road in the Patgaon area. The horrifying incident was captured on camera by a local resident. The elephant, believed to be a lone tusker, violently charged at the victim, resulting in instant death. The identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed.

Forest officials and local police rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and transported it to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. The incident highlights the growing human-wildlife conflict in the region. Authorities are working to ensure measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

