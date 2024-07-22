Wild elephant enters Chandrapur village in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A wild elephant entered the Chandrapur Revenue Village near the Bhagabati Hills under Chandrapur Forest Beat of Guwahati Range on Saturday triggering panic among the villagers. On getting the information, forest department officials arrived at the spot and kept an eye on the elephant which has been expected to have been swept downstream by the flood waters. Actions were also taken to avoid possible human-elephant conflict in the village which has already been adversely affected by floods.

