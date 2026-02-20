Will 550-drain clean-up plan end Guwahati’s flood woes?

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the monsoon fast approaching and artificial flooding continuing to plague the city year after year, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced an ambitious plan to clean nearly 550 drains across Guwahati. However, residents question whether the initiative will finally bring relief or whether they will once again wade through waterlogged streets.

Artificial flooding has long remained one of Guwahati's most pressing civic challenges. Clogged and poorly maintained drains have contributed significantly to severe waterlogging during heavy rainfall, disrupting traffic, damaging property and affecting daily life across several localities.

In response, the GMC said it would undertake a large-scale drain-cleaning drive covering nearly 550 drains across different parts of the city as part of its flood mitigation strategy. The civic body has also drawn up a long-term plan to regulate five rivers flowing through Guwahati to improve the natural flow of water and reduce pressure on the urban drainage system.

However, scepticism remains high among citizens who have witnessed similar announcements in the past. A senior citizen recalled that authorities constructed a stormwater drain from Bamunimaidam to Kharguli during the AGP regime. "If authorities clear and reclaim it, it will solve the problem of flooding from Noonmati to Guwahati Club," he said, suggesting that restoring old infrastructure could provide significant relief.

Another resident stressed that authorities should make drain cleaning a regular and institutionalized practice. "Authorities must carry it out at least twice a year before the monsoon. The public should hand over garbage to authorized waste collectors. Authorities should collect monthly user fees with receipts, and they should fine those who fail to comply," the resident said, highlighting the need for both civic discipline and enforcement.

Raising concerns over implementation, another resident pointed to poor accountability. "The accountability, intention and implementation are never there. Look at the drains along NH-37 from Basistha Chariali onwards. People throw garbage carelessly. Bharalu River, Bahini River and others have become choked. Authorities allow people to litter without imposing fines. These announcements are often just sound bites," the resident remarked. As monsoon clouds gather on the horizon, the key question remains whether this year will mark a turning point for Guwahati's flood management or whether artificial flooding will once again expose gaps between promise and performance. Citizens now await not just announcements but visible action on the ground.

