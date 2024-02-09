Will do away with merit list in HSLC exam: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) would do away with the system of merit lists in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations from the next academic session.

Speaking to the media today, the minister said, “The system of merit lists in the HSLC examination is of no use as it benefits none. This certificate doesn’t let anyone get preference in admission to institutions like AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), etc. It only pleases family members of students making such feats. It encourages the students of a few families but discourages the students of thousands of families. It even makes some students commit suicide. Making it to the merit list in HSLC is only social recognition, nothing else. No educational institution in India gives any special recognition to the students who make it to the merit list in the HSLC examination.”

