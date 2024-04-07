Will move Supreme Court against anti-Madrassa stand in Assam: AIUDF

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AIUDF expressed its satisfaction over the Supreme Court staying the Allahabad High Court’s judgement striking down the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Act, 2004. The Allahabad High Court termed the Act ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘violative’ of the principle of secularism.

In a statement issued to the media today, AIUDF president and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal said, “The Supreme Court said that the Allahabad High Court misconstrued provisions of the Act as it does not provide for religious instructions and the purpose and character of the statute are regulatory in nature.”

Ajmal further said that this development has given the 25,000 madrassas with around 17 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh a succour. “The stay order from the Supreme Court has proved that the move taken by the BJP-led NDA in Uttar Pradesh was unconstitutional. We are satisfied with the order of the apex court. It’s a defeat of the NDA and a win for minority students and democracy,” he said.

Ajmal said that the government in Assam has also been making adverse statements against the madrassa system of education. “The state government has closed the madrassas under it. The government also used bulldozers to dismantle a madrassa in the state. We did oppose the state government’s stand against the Madrassa system of education. Now, we will move the Supreme Court of India against the anti-Madrassa stand of the Assam Government. We hope we will get justice against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s historic order on the Madrassas of Uttar Pradesh,” Ajmal said.

