Will seek suggestions for changing academic calendar in sync with climate: Dr. Ranoj Pegu

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu today dropped a broad hint to bring about a major shift in the academic calendar in the state in sync with the climate change in the state.

Speaking at a function to give away financial assistance to the families of deceased contractual teachers at the SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) office here, Dr. Pegu said that the state government has been contemplating changing the academic calendar from the existing April-March to January-December by taking into consideration the geographical and climate changes taking place in the state. He said that the Education Department will constitute a high-level committee to look into the matter.

Pegu said, “I’m thinking of forming a high-level committee comprising educationists. Though we have an education commission, we will give importance to the suggestions that will come from the committee of educationists.” Prior to 2021, the academic calendar in the state was from January to December. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government shifted to the April-March calendar year.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association secretary general Ratul Chandra Goswami said, “We have all along been opposing the April-March academic calendar because of its adverse geographical and climatic condition. We hail the education minister for this proposal.”

Meanwhile, Dr Pegu gave away cheques amounting to Rs 5 lakh to each family of 13 deceased contractual teachers/employees under SSA.

