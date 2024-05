Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bizarre development, a woman chased two Assam Forest Department personnel with a dao (machete) in the Gotanagar area of Guwahati. Two female personnel of the department were chased by the woman when they attempted to remove her from encroaching in the Gotanagar Forest area.

