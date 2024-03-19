Woman duped of Rs 12 lakh by lover, arrested by Chandmari Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A woman residing in the Bamunimaidam locality of the city was allegedly duped of around Rs 12 lakhs by her lover. The person was later arrested by the Chandmari Police.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the person had introduced himself as Jun who actually turned out to be Hamidul Islam from Rangia and had elaborately planned the scenario, which led to her losing a significant amount of money. Based on the victim’s complaint, police arrested Hamidul Islam from the Christian Basti locality of the city.

Also read: Assam: Fraudster duped bank loan of gullible man; Tribunal slaps notice for recovery of debt