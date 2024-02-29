Woman leader of gang in police custody for blackmailing parlour owners in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The group of miscreants who created a ruckus in a parlour in Guwahati has finally landed in the custody of the police. A few days back a group of people entered a spa and parlour in the Rajgarh Road locality of the city and captured videos and created a disturbance. The gang constituted 13 men and one woman and allegedly attempted to malign the reputation of the parlour and the people working there. This notorious group is now called the Gang of 14. Chandmari Police arrested the woman named Rumi Nayak who is said to have led this operation. She is said to be associated with four news portals. The police team arrested her while she was giving a statement in front of the media. Along with Babul Ansari, Chintu Ali, Amarjyoti Deka and Rubul Barman, said to be employees of news portals, the team had engaged in blackmailing the parlour owners. 6 non-bailable charges have been pressed on the Gang of 14 by Chandmari Police, but several members are still evading arrest. They have been linked to several incidents of blackmailing and extortion from various locations and businesses against which complaints were raised, sources said. They were identified by the police based on CCTV footage of the parlour.

