WOMMANIAAS annual awards ceremony concludes in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Renowned fashion designers including Payal Chaddha, Aboyob Bhuyan, RJ Mandy, RJ Sushmita, Nisha Hazarika, Raggnee Agarwal, and others are in Guwahati for the award distribution ceremony on the occasion of the third anniversary of Wommaniaas. Was formed with the aim of making women self-reliant.

Wommaniaas founders Divya Siotia, Neeta Sharma, and Nupur Agarwal welcomed all the distinguished guests and members, wishing everyone a happy third anniversary. Thereafter, a pop-up and open networking were organised for the members. On the occasion of the annual awards ceremony, around 40 members in various categories were honoured by Wommaniaas with a memento and a certificate each for their remarkable cooperation.

Various performances were organised at the function, in which schoolchildren presented dance and poetry. A standup comedy by Ravi Agarwal and a spectacular performance by Insane Dance Academy semifinalists at India's Got Talent stole the show. On this occasion, a lucky draw was also organized, in which many attractive prizes were given to the winners.

Founder Divya Siotia said that in the last 3 years, Wommaniaas has created its own identity, behind which is the hard work and contribution of all the members of the organisation.

Founder Neeta Sharma said that a large number of members participated enthusiastically in the award distribution ceremony. Founder Nupur Agarwal said that Wommaniaas has provided such a platform to domestic working women, through which they have become self-reliant and have created a distinct identity for themselves today. All the members, including City Head Sweety Agarwal, City In-Charge Janvi Bajaj, Supervisor Head Dr. Prerna Agarwal, and others of Wommaniaas, had full support in making the annual award ceremony a grand success.

