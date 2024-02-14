Workers’ strike and Rural Assam bandh called on February 15

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Several workers’ unions, trade unions and farmers’ organizations called on their regional units to stage a nationwide strike against, as they call, the anti-farmer and anti-worker stance of the government on February 16. However, keeping in mind that the HSLC examinations for the year are scheduled to start that day, the same protests will take place in Assam on February 15. The Central Trade Union, Workers’ Federation and Joint Kissan Morcha, Assam called for a complete strike of the transport workers and a complete bandh in the rural areas of the state.

