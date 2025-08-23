Workshop charts roadmap for Guwahati city’s waste management reforms

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With over 500 tonnes of waste generated daily and the Boragaon landfill nearing its limit, Guwahati’s waste management system faces a mounting crisis.

Seeking sustainable solutions, over 35 stakeholders from government agencies, NGOs, recyclers, MRF operators, and the informal sector came together for the Advanced Ecosystem Workshop on Waste Management, organized by Pyxera Global and PRIDE COOP in partnership with CEEW, Rainmatter Foundation, and Saahas Zero Waste recently. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, and Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman of the Pollution Control Board, Assam.

In his inaugural speech Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy said, “By working together across government, civil society, and communities, we can turn today’s waste problem into tomorrow’s opportunity.”

