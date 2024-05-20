Workshop on Assamese dictionary checking techniques and spelling problems held at Chhaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A workshop on "Assamese Dictionary Checking Technique and Spelling Problems'' was held at Chhaygaon near here today with a daylong programme.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent educationist and the president of the Linguistics Society of Assam, Dr. Dayananda Pathak, said, "We need to focus on simplifying the spelling of the Assamese language. It is the call of the times. Otherwise, the new generations will not be interested in practicing the Assamese language."

Dr. Pathak further said that hybridization in the Assamese language is the result of two hundred years of British colonialism. Today, the British are still colonising us linguistically and culturally in many ways.

It may be mentioned here that the workshop was organised by Educational Development Group Kamrup.

Lexicographer and educationist Paresh Baishya said that no dictionary of any language could be said to be complete. No dictionary can be said to contain all the words of a language. There is a transmission of words. He added that a dictionary is not only a cell of semantics; it also reflects the social life of that language. Lexicography is also an integral part of linguistics.

Baishya explained the techniques of viewing Assamese dictionaries to the students of various educational institutions participating in the workshop. He also pointed out the differences between the spelling-checking methods of English and Assamese dictionaries.

The workshop was moderated by the President of the Educational Development Group, Kamrup Officer Apurba Thakuria, who is also a senior education officer in Assam.

Dr. Guneshwar Saharia, an educationist, said that the dictionary is not only about words, it is also a handbook of encyclopaedic knowledge. Dictionaries contain many valuable pictures. They are also invaluable resources for the language, he said.

In his speech, Apurba Thakuria said that there is an abundance of Assamese. But without the simplicity of language, acceptance could plummet. He also welcomed the initiatives of Educational Development Group Kamrup.

The programme was inaugurated by Ramen Kalita, Headmaster of Chhaygaon Government M.V. School.

The Secretary of Educational Development Group Kamrup, Amiya Kumar Roy explained the aims and objectives of Educational Development Group, Kamrup.

The workshop was attended by hundreds of students from several local schools. The workshop was also attended by members of the Educational Development Group, Kamrup.

