Workshop to be held on ‘nature and wildlife filmmaking’ in Guwahati

Guwahati: As part of Aaranyak’s “Communication Skill Development Workshop” series, a three-day-long hands-on workshop on “Nature & Wildlife Filmmaking” will be held on March 8, 9 and 10 in Guwahati. This will be a good opportunity for interested people to learn about various stages and processes of nature & wildlife filmmaking. Topics to be covered include basics of videography, various stages of production, modes of storytelling, understanding of nature and wildlife subject, use of equipment, techniques of cinematography and basics of video editing etc. There will be outdoor sessions for the participants to work on practice projects under expert supervision.

Nikon India is an equipment partner to this event and the participants will get the opportunity to try their hands on various Nikon camera and lenses during the workshop. The workshop will be conducted with a limited number of participants. Last date of registration for the workshop is March 5, stated a press release.

