World Coconut Day: Assam to Boost Coconut Productivity

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam is working to boost its coconut productivity to compete with Andhra Pradesh, which leads with 15,964 nuts per hectare. In order to achieve self-sufficiency in coconut production, representatives from the Coconut Development Board (CDB) encouraged farmers to cultivate premium seedlings and use appropriate management techniques on World Coconut Day.

Around one hundred coconut producers from various areas as well as senior government officials attended the World Coconut Day event, which featured a variety of activities like training sessions, exhibitions, and the distribution of seedlings.

According to the director of the Guwahati regional office of the Coconut Development Board, Rajat Kumar Pal, "poor management, such as lack of watering and use of manure, has badly affected productivity of coconuts. Above all, in order to increase productivity, our farmers must use high-quality coconut seedlings."

Assam boasts the largest area under the cultivation of coconuts in the northeast, with 21.03 thousand hectares committed for this. But because of its poor output, Assam depends a lot on purchases from southern states.

Also Read: Know the Benefits of Coconut Milk Powder (sentinelassam.com)